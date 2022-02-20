Kim Kardashian’s mysterious post conveys a message to someone

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ex-wife, appeared to be sending a message to her critics and detractors in her recent images, in which she can be seen flashing her middle fingers while swimming at night.

The 41-year-old, who is at odds with Kanye West, appeared to respond to him by raising her middle fingers and flashing her tongue in scorching black string bikini snaps.

In photos posted on Instagram on Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian’s sister looked lovely in a black string bikini as she plunged into the pool for a night swim.

Kim’s latest post, which follows Kanye’s opposition to his daughter’s cosmetics, had tongues churning because some fans assumed she was responding to Kanye’s recent posts about her daughter and lover Pete Davidson.

Pete’s darling showed off her wonderful curves in a two-piece triangular top with matching high-waisted trousers positioned atop her west.

The mother-of-four retained her status as a fashion icon by diving into the pool while wearing a pair of black leather gloves that exposed her palms and only covered her fingers.

Kim Kardashian wore oversized sunglasses to conceal her eyes. She posed with her brunette hair slicked back beneath the full moon.