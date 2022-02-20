Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 10:47 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kim Kardashian’s mysterious post conveys a message to someone

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 10:47 pm
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s mysterious post conveys a message to someone

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ex-wife, appeared to be sending a message to her critics and detractors in her recent images, in which she can be seen flashing her middle fingers while swimming at night.

The 41-year-old, who is at odds with Kanye West, appeared to respond to him by raising her middle fingers and flashing her tongue in scorching black string bikini snaps.

In photos posted on Instagram on Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian’s sister looked lovely in a black string bikini as she plunged into the pool for a night swim.

Kim Kardashian

Kim’s latest post, which follows Kanye’s opposition to his daughter’s cosmetics, had tongues churning because some fans assumed she was responding to Kanye’s recent posts about her daughter and lover Pete Davidson.

Pete’s darling showed off her wonderful curves in a two-piece triangular top with matching high-waisted trousers positioned atop her west.

The mother-of-four retained her status as a fashion icon by diving into the pool while wearing a pair of black leather gloves that exposed her palms and only covered her fingers.

Kim Kardashian wore oversized sunglasses to conceal her eyes. She posed with her brunette hair slicked back beneath the full moon.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's nieces, stole the...
3 hours ago
From Mahira Khan to Rihanna: Who rocks the classic bangs?

Classic bangs are back in fashion, and our celebrities are pulling off...
3 hours ago
Even after a  Covid , the Queen Elizabeth will continue to perform minor responsibilities

Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for Covid just days after Charles...
3 hours ago
Feroze Khan is going to launch his own clothing brand?

Heart-robbed actor Feroze Khan, who is currently receiving accolades for his role...
3 hours ago
With cold-like symptoms, Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

Buckingham Palace revealed Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19....
3 hours ago
Ananya Panday reveals Deepika Padukone is a big foodie

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shah Rukh
15 seconds ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s new look goes viral, here’s the reason!

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are spreading an unreleased photo of the actor...
Ethiopia starts generating power at Nile mega-dam
12 mins ago
Ethiopia starts generating power at Nile mega-dam

GUBA, Ethiopia, Feb 20, 2022 (AFP) - Ethiopia began generating electricity from its...
UK diplomat
46 mins ago
PHOTOS: For her wedding, this UK diplomat dressed up as a desi bride

For a diplomat from the United Kingdom, love was in the air....
SpiceJet air hostess
53 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet’s air hostess dances to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida. 

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess, has become an internet phenomenon after...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600