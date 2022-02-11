Kim Kardashian’still hopes’ to ‘coparent amicably’ with Kanye West

The children come first. Kim Kardashian is concentrating on her four children with Kanye West, despite his recent social media outbursts about their divorce.

“She wanted nothing more than to coparent peacefully and still believes that might happen eventually,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the couple’s daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

According to the insider, the 41-year-old reality actress is “trying to keep the peace and provide security for herself and her children.”

The former couple married in May of 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, over seven years later. Before dating Julia Fox, the 44-year-old Grammy winner was public about his desire to end his engagement with the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. (Kardashian, on the other hand, moved on with Pete Davidson in late 2021.)

“Kanye is putting divorce matters to the back burner,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “He didn’t choose divorce and isn’t liking that Kim is basically ‘winning’ so far when it comes to the kids [and] the home.”

West took his divorce pronouncements to a new level on Friday, February 4, when he publicly chastised Kardashian for allowing their eldest kid, North, to post videos on TikTok without his permission – an issue he’s previously mentioned.

The criticism spurred the California native to issue her own statement on Friday, stating that “Kanye’s repeated attacks on me in interviews and on social media are far more damaging than any TikTok North could create.”

“Divorce is terrible enough on our children,” the Skims creator said on Instagram. “Kanye’s obsession with attempting to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publically is only bringing extra anguish for all.”

Kardashian described herself as the “mom who is the primary provider and carer for our children,” saying she is “doing my best to protect our kid while also enabling her to express her creativity in any media she desires with adult supervision — since it brings her happiness.”

West resumed the debate on Instagram, adding, “What do you mean by major provider?” America witnessed you attempting to abduct my daughter on her birthday by failing to provide the address,” referring to his daughter Chicago’s January celebration, which he previously alleged was kept secret from him.

Once he arrived at the party, the Georgia-born rapper accused his estranged wife of plotting against him.

“You put security on me inside the house to play with my son and then accused me of stealing I had to do a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop pushing Kim to be this way,” he wrote on Friday.

All of the Yeezy designer’s social media messages have since been deleted, including one in which he claimed that Kardashian is “preventing” him from taking their children to visit his birthplace.

In the midst of the turmoil, the Selfish author’s mother, Kris Jenner, has emerged as “the peacemaker,” a different insider told Us last month, adding that the 66-year-old mother is “basically the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye.”

Check out the video above for more on Kardashian and West’s recent ups and downs, and pick up the current Us Weekly issue, which is now on newsstands.