Kinza Hashmi dolled-up in sparkling attire for Kashmir Beats Season 2

Kinza Hashmi proved once again that nothing can overpower her striking aesthetic when she gets dressed up for any event or occasion. This time, the Ruposh star stole the show with her stunning looks as she joined the second season of Kashmir Beats.

The dive announced on Instagram that she would be singing the second song of Kashmir Beats season 2.

“@kashmirbeatsofficial is the show which gave my voice a platform , something i always wanted to do but could never gather the courage to,” she captioned.

“The response i got was amazing and gave me more courage , after the success of season 1, i am glad to announce that i will be a part of season 2 as well, and my second song with them would be released soon. Stay tuned,” Kinza added.

Kashmir Beats is a Pakistani television music show that features live studio-recorded song performances by famous industry actors. The show is unique in that it features actors as vocalists during the season, and we can’t stop complimenting their voices.

Following the success of the first season, another season of energetic performances is on the way to set the stage on fire. The second season of the show is once again star-studded. Ahmed Ali Butt, Ali Azmat, Urwa Hocane, Anoushay Abbasi, Hira Mani, Kinza Hashmi, Omer Shahzad, Zarnish Khan, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Saeed, Reema Khan, Hiba Bukhari, Ayesha Omar, and Mehwish Hayat are among the artists included.

