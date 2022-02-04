Kiran Tabeir responded to the trend of ‘Fizza & Shiza’ from drama Judwaa

Fizza and Shiza, the twin sisters from drama Judwaa, have been trending on the internet ever since a clip from the drama serial went viral on social media.

The clip left the netizens in fits and the memes were all over the internet yesterday.

Read more: Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

The ‘Fizza and Shiza’s’ characters are being played by the actress Kiran Tabeir who didn’t receive the memes game well and took to her Instagram to respond.

The actress penned down a post for all the users making fun of the storyline of Judwaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Tabeir (@kirantabeiroffical)

She went on criticizing the fans that they need to be vocal on genuine issues in the country.

“We need to be vocal for the problems that are in dire need of our support”, she penned down.

“Use your time and energy wisely….. So it may be of help for someone”.

The Tum Kaun Piya actress concluded the post, “Otherwise as you wish…. Enjoy this Fizza and Shiza thing”.

Read more: Nimra Khan lovely voice astounds fans, watch video

It all started with a viral clip showing Kiran Tabeir in twin sisters’ roles who got mixed up on their wedding night and went to the wrong husbands.

The clip sparked a controversy about the storyline and the netizens shared numerous hilarious memes over it.