Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to tie the knot sooner then expected

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently looking forward to saying their vows much sooner than expected, as wedding preparations have already begun.

According to a Weekly magazine, the couple, who got engaged in October, isn’t planning on delaying their wedding for long. As it might happen ‘as soon as this spring.’

According to the outlet’s source, the Blink-182 drummer is “so ready” to marry Kourtney.

“They couldn’t be more in love,” a source told the tabloid. Adding that the couple is “very enthusiastic” to plan their wedding.

“(Kourtney) doesn’t want any details about her wedding to leak because she wants her guests to be surprised.)” “It will undoubtedly be a fairy tale wedding,” the source added.

Furthermore, the outlet previously reported that the couple intends to have a kid.

“They will have a baby together without a doubt,” a source said in October of last year. “It’s just a matter of when and how.”

