Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 07:39 pm

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to tie the knot sooner then expected

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 07:39 pm

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently looking forward to saying their vows much sooner than expected, as wedding preparations have already begun.

According to a Weekly magazine, the couple, who got engaged in October, isn’t planning on delaying their wedding for long. As it might happen ‘as soon as this spring.’

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in black bodysuit

According to the outlet’s source, the Blink-182 drummer is “so ready” to marry Kourtney.

“They couldn’t be more in love,” a source told the tabloid. Adding that the couple is “very enthusiastic” to plan their wedding.

“(Kourtney) doesn’t want any details about her wedding to leak because she wants her guests to be surprised.)” “It will undoubtedly be a fairy tale wedding,” the source added.

Furthermore, the outlet previously reported that the couple intends to have a kid.

Read more: Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting a baby with fiancé Travis Barker

“They will have a baby together without a doubt,” a source said in October of last year. “It’s just a matter of when and how.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Justin Bieber is being trolled for his payment of $1.29million on an NFT

Netizens are trolling Justin Bieber after he paid $1.29 million for a...
3 hours ago
A Chinese specialist predicts the future for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the Chinese New Year approaches, a Chinese zodiac specialist has shared...
3 hours ago
Andrew Garfield breaks the silence on the challenges that come with a meteoric rise to Fame

Andrew Garfield, a Hollywood actor, recently wore his heart on his sleeve...
4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran wins the title of the world's most-played artist on Radio

With 4.3 million radio plays each year, Ed Sheeran beat out Dua...
4 hours ago
Robert Pattinson's agent taken aback from his odd request

Robert Pattinson talks about how he got the part of Batman. The...
5 hours ago
Frank Turner joins the band wagon on talk about his mental health

Frank Turner, a British singer-songwriter, has had a long and illustrious career...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

UN chief condemns N.Korea moratorium-breaching missile test
2 mins ago
UN chief condemns N.Korea moratorium-breaching missile test

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Feb 1, 2022 (AFP) - UN chief Antonio Guterres...
Kriti Sanon
8 mins ago
When Kriti Sanon turned heads in a brown pantsuit!

A well-known designer dressed the Leo girl Kriti Sanon, choosing to make the...
online shopping
8 mins ago
Woman order a chair on the internet, you’ll be amused by what she got

Mariam, a TikTok user known as @holyhijabi on the video-sharing platform, documented...
Coin Master Free Spins
9 mins ago
Coin Master Free Spins & Coins today on, 1 February 2022

Coin Master Free Spins: Many people play Coin Master, a single-player smartphone...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600