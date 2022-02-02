Kourtney Kardashian denies the Photoshop accusations

Kourtney Kardashian addressed the issue on her Instagram commentators after a photo she uploaded to her Story and then shortly removed sparked anger from those who claimed she excessively edited the image.

Kourtney returned to her Instagram Stories to respond to the allegations, thus turning the whole affair into a rather successful piece of marketing. That’s some business acumen from the Kardashians.

Kourtney just shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story. The photo showed her in a leopard print coat, seated in a floral arch with her back to the camera, drinking a glass of wine.

Fans began arguing the picture’s apparent odd proportions almost as soon as it was released, with many saying that Kourt’s physique had to have been photo shopped.

Even after Kourtney appeared to delete the photo, a Reddit thread containing the image contained comments saying that the photoshopping was so bad that it had to be “intentional,” or asking if Kourtney was tease her sister Kim, who had been suspected of her own photoshop fail just a few days before.

Well, it appears that Kourtney has something to say about the controversy. She defended the photo in a lengthy comment on her Instagram Story, re-sharing the photograph with a new message.

“Omg r u series this is a fan edit,” she captioned the post. “For better ways to use your time, instead of analyzing [sic] edits of me, follow @poosh.”

Turning Instagram drama into a marketing break for your business? That’s some Kris Jenner level management for you, right there.