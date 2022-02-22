Kourtney Kardashian had her fiancé Travis Barker’s initials custom-made

Kourtney Kardashian’s love for her fiancé Travis Barker is turning the town red.

On Monday, the 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum came to Instagram to show off her new manicure, which included Barker’s initials painted on her ring fingers.

In one snapshot, she debuted her red, almond-shaped nails that featured a black designed “T” on her left ring finger.

Tagging celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon, Kardashian referenced the glass of green tea where her fingers rested and wrote, “a “t” and a “tea”.