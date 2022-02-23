Kourtney Kardashian slammed for daughter Penelope’s ‘mature look’
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing backlash from the public after their daughter Penelope’s video went viral.
Scott took to his social media handle and shared a dancing video with his second child, Penelope. The duo grooved to British rapper Nutcase 22’s song Captain.
However, the netizens seemed not happy as they raised objections to the young girl’s mature look.
“She looks 16 yo,” referring to P’s red hair and crop top.
Another added: “Not me thinking she was a grown lil person.”
“Why did they dye her hair red.. She’s too young for that…..” another added.
“Isn’t she a bit young to be wearing a crop top??! Let her be a child!” and “Pink hair, tiktok 24/7, long nails. At this age?? I wonder what kind of parental guidance she has & what will become of her when she’s an adult,” commented one more critic.
