Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:33 am
Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer ‘Play Dead’ as Zombies in a Valentine’s Day photo.

Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Meyer, a screenwriter, posted a photo of herself and Stewart in identical pyjamas on Instagram on Monday, with the duo dressing up as zombies. Meyer said in the caption, “I’ll play dead with you any time, Valentine.”

Stewart, who recently received her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress for Spencer, chatted with CBS Sunday Morning about wedding planning with Meyer last month. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in November, the typically reclusive Twilight star disclosed that she and Meyer were engaged.

She stated that no date has been set for the wedding, but that “it will happen when it is destined to happen.” Stewart, 31, continued, “But I also don’t want to be married for five years. You know what I mean? We want to do it.”

When asked if she and Meyer had started planning their wedding, she replied, “No, it’s quite a little. It’s a frightening prospect.”

Stewart recently discussed how she and Meyer met on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“We met years ago and then reconnected just before the outbreak. And we got engaged — I think it’s still the pandemic, so it’s a pandemic engagement, I guess “Stewart stated his case. “But it wasn’t at the peak, and it wasn’t total lockdown.”

She went on, “We were exploring the globe a little more freely at the time. We did have an engagement party, which was beautiful and fortunate and obviously not something we could have done today, so I’m grateful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz)

