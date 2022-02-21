Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:19 pm
Kristen Stewart bashed for ‘irresponsibly’ attempting to puke in her Diana role

Diana

An eating disorder charity condemned Kristen Stewart’s comments about ‘trying to puke’ to correctly portray Princess Diana’s bulimia in Spencer as ‘irresponsible.’

Stewart, 31, who received an Oscar nod for her portrayal of Diana in Pablo Larraine’s film, recently told Vanity Fair, “I couldn’t vomit up on this movie, even when I really should have.”

“I felt like s*** and I couldn’t get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like… the concept of that was so untouchable,” she explained.

In response to her remark, Tom Quinn of the eating disorder charity Beat told Mirror that while performers may “want to be as close to their characters as possible,” doing so in this manner poses a significant risk to their health.

“Depicting eating disorders on screen may be a fantastic way to raise awareness of these important mental diseases, but it’s critical that this be done responsibly,” Quinn says.

“We’d like to urge the film industry to protect professionals working in this field, for example, by devoting time and resources to eating disorder training,” he added.

The video was also criticised of glamorising Diana’s bulimia, with Martha Williams, a Clinical Advice Coordinator at Beat, stating, “Some portions of the film, we felt, tended to glamorise the eating condition.”

“There was an image of Diana wearing a ball gown and slouching over the toilet at one point,” she recounted.

Stewart and her staff have yet to reply to the criticism.

