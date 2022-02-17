Kristen Stewart Claims She Had No Idea Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had Moved to California: ‘I Wonder Where’

Kristen Stewart may have played Princess Diana, but she isn’t up to date on current royal family news.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Spencer confessed that she was unaware of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending move to California in 2020.

“That’s hilarious. I’m curious where, “Stewart, 31, explained. “I’m not much better than anyone else! Of course, I’m curious.”

Stewart appeared unsurprised when journalist Yohana Desta informed her that the couple had relocated to Santa Barbara.

“That makes sense,” she said back. “It’s incredibly beautiful up there.”

Stewart also revealed that she only saw snippets of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March.

“In terms of how personal it was for me at the moment,” the actress recalled, “it was almost too hot to touch.”

Spencer follows Princess Diana as she visits the royal family for the Christmas season — and decides to end her troubled marriage to Prince Charles. Stewart spent months perfecting the royal’s British accent and researching the part, including tapping into Diana’s loneliness when her marriage to Prince Charles ended.