Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:17 pm
Kriti Sanon looks all bossy and elegant in a brown outfit

Kriti Sanon looks all bossy and elegant in a brown outfit

Kriti Sanon used Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a neutral ensemble from ace designer Ralph Lauren’s shelves. As she posed in brown high-waisted, straight-cut cotton trousers with faint white stripes, she managed to catch people’s attention.

Since the moment she entered into the profession, the stunning Kriti Sanon has been a charmer. Not only has she wowed us with her incredible performances, but she has also wowed us with her stylish choices.

With her on- and off-duty outfits, the stunning diva has inspired a new generation of fashionistas. Her ensembles have always made attention turn in her direction. The Raabta actress exudes grace and charisma in her clothes.

Check out the stunning pictures here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

