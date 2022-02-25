Kriti Sanon looks all bossy and elegant in a brown outfit
Kriti Sanon used Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a neutral ensemble from ace designer Ralph Lauren’s shelves. As she posed in brown high-waisted, straight-cut cotton trousers with faint white stripes, she managed to catch people’s attention.
Since the moment she entered into the profession, the stunning Kriti Sanon has been a charmer. Not only has she wowed us with her incredible performances, but she has also wowed us with her stylish choices.
With her on- and off-duty outfits, the stunning diva has inspired a new generation of fashionistas. Her ensembles have always made attention turn in her direction. The Raabta actress exudes grace and charisma in her clothes.
Check out the stunning pictures here!
