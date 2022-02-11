Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:07 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kubra Khan hilariously responds to arranged marriage question

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:07 pm
Kubra Khan hilariously responds to arranged marriage question

Kubra Khan hilariously responds to arranged marriage question

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan currently winning the hearts of her fans with her stellar acting skills in the ongoing drama serial Sinf e Aahan.

The television star believes she may have to settle for an arranged marriage.

On her Instagram, the Alif actress had a hilarious response to a fan’s question, “Would you ever go for an arranged marriage?”

Read more: Kubra Khan looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest photoshoot

Kubra chose to respond to a fan with a witty remark, she wrote, “Jo halaat hain lagta hai uspe hi jana hai behtar hai behan (Looking at the current situation, it seems like the best option sister).”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that lit social media ABLAZE

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress with a lot of potential. She’s...
3 hours ago
Maya Ali strikes sultry pose for Instagram in a vivid pink attire

What stunning beauty Maya Ali looked in a recent picture that she...
3 hours ago
Here are Netflix's top 5 picks to relish over the weekend

It’s Friday already and we all are gearing up for a wonderful...
5 hours ago
Kajol to appear in Revathy's Salaam Venky, a movie based on a true story

The most nat-khat star of Bollywood town Kajol has taken the off-beat path and...
5 hours ago
Friday Flashback: Deepika Padukone picked snazzy attires for Gehraiyaan promotions

So it’s Friday and here we are to take you on a...
6 hours ago
Ayesha Omar reveals her secret behind the flawless looks

Actress Ayesha Omar, who is well acclaimed as a fashion freak, shared...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Siddhant Chaturvedi
16 seconds ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi remembers his terrible first audition, ‘Kaafi gaali padi’

Siddhant Chaturvedi discussed his struggles and revealed that his first audition was...
2 mins ago
LHC seeks report on plea filed for prisoner’s kidney transplant

The Lahore High Court on Friday sought a report from the Punjab...
Deepika Padukone
9 mins ago
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shares a romantic kiss on the beach!

After seeing Deepika Padukone's performance in Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram...
Axar Patel and KL Rahul
10 mins ago
IND VS WI: Axar Patel, KL Rahul ruled out of T20 squad

IND VS WI: Axar Patel and KL Rahul have been ruled out...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600