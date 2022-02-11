Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Kubra Khan hilariously responds to arranged marriage question
A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan currently winning the hearts of her fans with her stellar acting skills in the ongoing drama serial Sinf e Aahan.
The television star believes she may have to settle for an arranged marriage.
On her Instagram, the Alif actress had a hilarious response to a fan’s question, “Would you ever go for an arranged marriage?”
Read more: Kubra Khan looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest photoshoot
Kubra chose to respond to a fan with a witty remark, she wrote, “Jo halaat hain lagta hai uspe hi jana hai behtar hai behan (Looking at the current situation, it seems like the best option sister).”
