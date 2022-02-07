Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm
Kuwait banned a mystery thriller “Death on the Nile: starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

Kuwait has announced that a new film adaption of Agatha Christie’s whodunit “Death on the Nile,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, will be banned.

According to Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper, the decision was made on Sunday in response to social media demands that the film be banned.

The picture, directed by and co-starring Kenneth Branagh, will be released in the United States later this month.

The narrative is one of Christie’s most famous works, earning her the moniker “Queen of Crime.”

However, cinemagoers in Kuwait would be unable to see it, according to information ministry spokesman Anouar Mourad, who confirmed news reports.

Frequent criticism

During the 2014 Gaza war, Gadot praised the Israeli army while criticising the Palestinian resistance organisation Hamas, according to social media users.

The war killed 2,251 Palestinians, the vast majority of whom were civilians, and 74 Israelis, the vast majority of whom were military.

Gadot is best known for playing the title character in the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster “Wonder Woman,” which was banned in some Arab nations.

She has regularly been chastised on social media for serving her mandated military service in the Israeli army.

Kuwait, unlike its Gulf neighbours the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, is adamantly opposed to normalising relations with Israel and has always supported the Palestinian cause.

