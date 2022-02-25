Kylie Jenner named her son Wolf after her boyfriend

Wolf Webster is Kylie Jenner’s son’s middle name. Travis Scott’s son has a name that is incredibly meaningful to him since it is his first name. The revelation came from TMZ insiders close to the celebrity pair.

For those who aren’t familiar with Scott, his true name isn’t the one that appears next to his tracks. Otherwise known as Jacques Bermond Webster II, it appears that the rapper disliked having his name associated with his musical career. In any event, he holds it in high regard, which is why he chose to give it to his son, although as a middle name.

Kylie Jenner used Instagram’s storey feature to reveal the name of her newborn child. She stated in it that she had picked Wolf as the primary method to refer to his son. The celebrity media wanted to know the entire name of the child because she was a well-known celebrity. They were able to obtain his birth certificate as a result of this.

Fans of the Kardashian/Jenner family speculated that the child’s middle name will be Angel. Since the mother of the same stated that her angel’s number corresponds to her date of birth. They appear to have opted to let it go and rename it after another previously picked name. The child’s parents have been carefull to share the limited information.

The problem is, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not yet revealed a whole photo of their new kid, like they did with Stormy. With barely four years on the planet, the girl is already a superstar. They could be waiting for the child to become a bit older before announcing it.