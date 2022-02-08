Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 02:31 pm
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott still don’t live together despite second baby’s arrival

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott, who recently welcomed their second baby, are moving forward at their own pace to figure out their living situation.

According to sources, “Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music but is also around a lot. They still don’t officially live together, but doing what works best for them.”

“The KUWTK star and her rapper boyfriend welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, four years ago.,” added the source.

It further added that Kylie’s toddler is “doing well” in her new role as the big sister and “very gentle” with her baby brother.

“She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him,” the source went on to add.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram and shared the picture of a hand holding a baby’s arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 with a blue heart. However, the gender of the baby is still not confirmed.

Kylie Jenner second baby

Also Read: Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s current relationship status

Travis and Kylie also have a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian family. She is also the founder of beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which is majority-owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc.

