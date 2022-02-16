Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 02:16 pm
Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is helping mommy take care of little brother

Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner’ daughter Stormi is trying to be hands-on in ‘helping out’ mommy with little brother Wolf.

According to media reports, big sister Stormi is in love with her baby brother, who was born on the 2nd of this month.

“She is the cutest big sister,” said the source. “She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him.”

Another insider shared: “Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music but is also around a lot. They still don’t officially live together, but doing what works best for them.”

Also Read: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott still don’t live together despite second baby’s arrival

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy was born on February 2. The business mogul late turned to her Instagram Stories to unveil the name of the baby.

“Wolf Webster,” she wrote, adding a white heart emoticon.

To announce the birth of her son, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her social media and shared the picture of a hand holding a baby’s arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 with a blue heart. However, the gender of the baby is still not confirmed.

Kylie Jenner second baby

Travis and Kylie also have a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian family. She is also the founder of beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which is majority-owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc.

