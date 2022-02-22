Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:48 pm
Kylie Jenner’s newborn son has a sweet middle name that honors his father Travis

Kylie Jenner, a well-known American model, was born in America on August 10, 1997. Kylie Jenner, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, is 23 years old.

She is one of the most popular and followed celebrities on Instagram, and she was the youngest celebrity to be named to the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2017. She has 262 million followers on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gave their second kid a unique middle name.

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, welcomed their second child, Wolf Webster, earlier this month. According to a copy of Wolf’s birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the couple gave their three-week-old baby the middle name Jacques.

According to the birth certificate, Wolf was also delivered by the same doctor who delivered Stormi, Scott and Jenner’s four-year-old daughter, and cousin True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian.

Read more: Travis Scott Sends Kylie Jenner Dozens of Valentine’s Day Roses After Welcoming Son Wolf

 

