Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, stole the show at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The cousins of Princes William and Harry, the daughters of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, attended the Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection show at Terminal 5 in New York City.

With their elegant looks, the 29-year-old sisters captivated observers.

Eliza wore a black-and-white ocelot jacquard cloak over a matching stretch viscose dress to the star-studded runway presentation.

Amelia looked stunning in a white double crepe sablé blazer with silver hand-embroidered crystals, matching slacks, and a silver bandeau.

The appearance of the sweet sisters appeared to be a tribute to their late royal aunt Princess Diana. Eliza and Amelia have heard a lot about their ‘very warm, maternal, and loving’ aunt’s wonderful taste of dress.

Prince Diana, William and Harry’s mother, is still revered and admired for her people-friendly personality and fashion flair. Diana died in 1997, when Amelia and Eliza were five years old.