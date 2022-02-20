Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 08:19 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 08:19 pm
Princess Diana

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, steal the show at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, stole the show at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The cousins of Princes William and Harry, the daughters of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, attended the Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection show at Terminal 5 in New York City.

With their elegant looks, the 29-year-old sisters captivated observers.

Eliza wore a black-and-white ocelot jacquard cloak over a matching stretch viscose dress to the star-studded runway presentation.

Amelia looked stunning in a white double crepe sablé blazer with silver hand-embroidered crystals, matching slacks, and a silver bandeau.

The appearance of the sweet sisters appeared to be a tribute to their late royal aunt Princess Diana. Eliza and Amelia have heard a lot about their ‘very warm, maternal, and loving’ aunt’s wonderful taste of dress.

Prince Diana, William and Harry’s mother, is still revered and admired for her people-friendly personality and fashion flair. Diana died in 1997, when Amelia and Eliza were five years old.

 

Read More

40 mins ago
With cold-like symptoms, Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

Buckingham Palace revealed Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19....
44 mins ago
Ananya Panday reveals Deepika Padukone is a big foodie

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...
47 mins ago
Lindsey Pearlman, ‘General Hospital’ Actress, Found Dead 

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress renowned for her roles in television shows such...
53 mins ago
Kanye West claims Kris Jenner's 'godless' boyfriend turned Kim Kardashian into a 'liberal.'

Kanye West has accused Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, of manipulating the...
54 mins ago
Haroon Kadwani responds to comparison with Feroze Khan

Haroon Kadwani is a young actor who just steps into the showbiz industry...
60 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu wraps up her next Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Taapsee Pannu is one of Bollywood's greatest actresses. She's been filming nonstop...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Alex Carey
7 mins ago
PAK vs AUS: Alex Carey take pause from cricket to prepare for his upcoming tour

PAK vs AUS: Alex Carey, Australia's wicket-keeper batsman, has decided that he...
From Mahira Khan to Rihanna: Who rocks the classic bangs?
11 mins ago
From Mahira Khan to Rihanna: Who rocks the classic bangs?

Classic bangs are back in fashion, and our celebrities are pulling off...
Indonesia reports 48,484 new COVID-19 cases, 163 more deaths
12 mins ago
Indonesia reports 48,484 new COVID-19 cases, 163 more deaths

JAKARTA, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 48,484 new COVID-19...
Vivo Y33s
16 mins ago
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan The Vivo Y33s costs Rs. 39,999 in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600