Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:21 am
Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, Look Regally Chic at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s twin nieces, made an impression during New York Fashion Week!

The 29-year-old twins sat alongside celebs such as Blake Lively, Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose, and Brooke Shields at Michael Kors’ fall/winter ready-to-wear runway presentation. Models like as Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid walked the runway to represent Kors’ “big city glamour”-inspired collection.

Lady Amelia wore a black and white Dalmatian-print dress with a matching blazer. She finished off the ensemble with a basic black clutch.

Lady Eliza Spencer, dressed in a white suit with dazzling lapels, complemented her. She completed her look with silver accessories, such as peep-toe heels and drop earrings.

Kors sent a video message with his supporters on Instagram ahead of the show, which featured a live performance by “Sure Thing” artist Miguel, suggesting that “plenty of big city glamour” was in store.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors)

The twins are Diana’s brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer’s children, who were just five years old when Diana died.

Lady Eliza told Tatler last year, “We always just knew her as our aunt.” “Growing up in South Africa, I had no concept how important she was in the world until I was much older.”

Eliza went on to say that Princess Diana was “very warm, maternal, and loving She made an attempt to connect with us as children and had a gift for reading our hearts.”

