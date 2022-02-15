Lamar Odom describes his failed marriage to Khloé Kardashian as his “greatest regret.”

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband only has regrets about their failed marriage, calling his blunders with the diva the worst regret of his life.

The NBA player, who is a Celebrity Big Brother contestant, transformed the February 14 show into a confessional when he admitted to making numerous mistakes with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

“There were so many things I did wrong in our relationship when I married Khloe,” Odom recalled. “I had no intention of hurting her.” ret’

“Until we got married, we were together every day,” he added.

Cynthia Bailey, Odom’s fellow participant, responded to his confession by asking, “When you talk about her, would you say she was the love of your life?” It appears to be one of your biggest regrets.”

“Yes, it is,” the 42-year-old athlete said.

Odom also stated that he is still seeking to reclaim her. “Just being in her presence would be a blessing,” he continued.

“But she has a right not to see me again because of what I put her through.”