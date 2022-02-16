Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Feb, 2022. 03:57 pm
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, promises to ‘try damndest’ to win her back

16th Feb, 2022. 03:57 pm
Kim Kardashian isn’t the only Kardashian whose ex is attempting to win them back; Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has stated that he will ‘try his damndest’ to reconcile with his ex-wife.

Lamar made the admission on Monday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, where he discussed his relationship with Khloe with his co-stars, who urged that he contact her once he leaves the house.

“Well, I’m going to give it my damndest go,” Lamar replied.

Lamar admitted that he did not treat her properly during their marriage and added, “I’ve never thought about getting married again.”

“She has the right to never see me again because of what I put her through, but time passes and people change.” “I’d say I’m a lot more loyal today,” he continued.

After only a month of dating, Lamar and Khloe married in 2009. They were divorced in 2015, after Khloe filed for divorce following Lamar’s near-fatal overdose.

 

