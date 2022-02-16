Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:49 am
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, wants her back: I’m going to give it my all

Khloe Kardashian

Following Kanye West, it appears like Lamar Odom will go after his Kardashian sister ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. During a new Celebrity Big Brother episode, former basketball player Lamar Odom expressed guilt for his failed marriage and subsequent divorce from the KUWTK actress. In the episode, he also stated his desire for reconciliation with Khloe.

According to Page Six, during the programme, Odom admitted, “I didn’t treat that good woman well,” and added, “I’m going to try my damndest [to reconcile with her].” Odom claimed that he was a “fool” for mistreating Khloe, but he expressed optimism that one day he would make it up to her. Odom expressed his hopes for their future and stated, “I’d probably simply take her out to dinner. Just being in her presence will be a blessing. I just wanted to apologise and tell her what a fool I was.”

“She has the right to never ever want to see me again for the atrocities I put her through,” the Reality TV star added, “but time passes on and people change.”

“When I married Khloé, there were so many things that I did wrong when it comes to that relationship,” Odom said of his relationship with the founder of Good American. He went on to say, “”Of course, if I could take it back, I would,” she replied, adding, “it was never my aim to hurt her.” However, my mind and head were not in the right place. I wasn’t looking after myself.”

Meanwhile, the ex-couple divorced in 2016 after getting married in 2009.

