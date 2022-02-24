Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:18 pm
Lamar Odom want to be surrounded by Kanye West’s ‘greatness.’

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom couldn’t help but shower praise on Kanye West, who previously assisted the NBA player through his “most tough days.”

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the 42–year–old retired basketball player discussed his relationship with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband.

He said that the Donda rapper came to Odom’s aid when he was in the hospital.

“When I came out the coma Kanye was playing all his new music for me, trying to get my soul and my spirit all in one with music and I am grateful for that,” Odom revisited.

“I have a lot of ideas I wish I could run by him just in life,” he expressed.

“I feel like at this point in my life if I can surround myself with some of that greatness hopefully it can rub off on me,” he added.

Odom also shared his wish to reconnect with his former ladylove as he expressed, “You can’t just erase somebody that’s done what she’s done for me in the short period of time of knowing her.”

“I’m just a man that was just being transparent and honest about a woman that came into my life for a reason, to teach me and at the darkest time of my life,” he added.

 

