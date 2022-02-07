‘Larsha Peshawar’ by Ali Zafar bags another huge achievement

Acclaimed singer Ali Zafar is over the moon after his hit Pashto song Larsha Peshawar has garnered more than 60 million organic views on YouTube until now.

‘Larsha Pekhawar’ by Ali Zafar features Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core, is dedicated to the Pashtun brothers and sisters. The singer took to his Twitter to express his feelings after his song received immense appreciation and love.

The refreshing track, however, has become the most-watched Pakistani song of 2021.

According to the music video’s description on YouTube, the song is a dedication to “Pashtun brothers and sisters”. “A tribute to their vibrant culture, values and most of all bravery,” it read.

In an earlier video message on Instagram, Zafar had called the song a “humble tribute to a great people with one of the most vibrant, honourable and powerful cultures in the world”.

The singer’s earlier two regional songs, Laila O’ Laila and Allay have surpassed a record 67 million views on YouTube alone.

The heartfelt tribute to the Sindhi traditions and culture, Allay, featuring rap star Abid Brohi garnered 30 million views on YouTube in just nine months. Whereas, the singer’s Balochi duet with 12-year-old child prodigy Urooj Fatima, Laila O Laila, recently crossed 37 million views on YouTube.