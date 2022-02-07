Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘Larsha Peshawar’ by Ali Zafar bags another huge achievement

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
Larsha Peshawar Ali Zafar

Acclaimed singer Ali Zafar is over the moon after his hit Pashto song Larsha Peshawar has garnered more than 60 million organic views on YouTube until now.

‘Larsha Pekhawar’ by Ali Zafar features Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core, is dedicated to the Pashtun brothers and sisters. The singer took to his Twitter to express his feelings after his song received immense appreciation and love.

The refreshing track, however, has become the most-watched Pakistani song of 2021.

According to the music video’s description on YouTube, the song is a dedication to “Pashtun brothers and sisters”. “A tribute to their vibrant culture, values and most of all bravery,” it read.

In an earlier video message on Instagram, Zafar had called the song a “humble tribute to a great people with one of the most vibrant, honourable and powerful cultures in the world”.

Also Read: Ali Zafar’s new Pashto song ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ ft. Gul Panra is out now, watch video

The singer’s earlier two regional songs, Laila O’ Laila and Allay have surpassed a record 67 million views on YouTube alone.

The heartfelt tribute to the Sindhi traditions and culture, Allay, featuring rap star Abid Brohi garnered 30 million views on YouTube in just nine months. Whereas, the singer’s Balochi duet with 12-year-old child prodigy Urooj Fatima, Laila O Laila, recently crossed 37 million views on YouTube.

Read More

56 mins ago
Despite breakup rumours, Kanye West and Julia Fox are still 'going strong.'

Page Six has exclusively confirmed that Kanye West and Julia Fox are...
1 hour ago
Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun once again files for divorce

Famed Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun...
1 hour ago
"I am dead. Tweeting from grave", says Ali Gul Pir

Comedian Ali Gul Pir responded hilariously to the rumours of his untimely...
2 hours ago
Abida Parveen expresses love for late Lata Mangeshkar: 'She was so humble'

Legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen paid a touching tribute to the late...
2 hours ago
Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Expressed Heartfelt Condolences on Lata Mangeshkar’s Death

Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar...
2 hours ago
Kiara Advani left the fans blown away with her recent shoot

Actress Kiara Advani shared her recent photoshoot for Bazaar India and left...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Moroccan Boy Rescue
11 mins ago
Moroccan Boy Rescue: Tragic end to rescue efforts as Rayan evacuated from the well declared dead

Moroccan Boy Rescue: Workers recovered the body of a young child who...
QG VS LQ
12 mins ago
Quetta vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG VS LQ live

QG VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 15th...
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin's invitation
34 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday confirmed that Prime...
35 mins ago
‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Issue Statement on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations’

British media has begun analysing the "silence of Meghan Markle and Prince...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600