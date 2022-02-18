Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 09:01 pm
Lawyers say Prince Harry feels ‘unsafe’ bringing his children to the UK

Prince Harry

According to The Associated Press, Prince Harry’s lawyers told a court hearing on Friday that the British prince is unwilling to bring his children to his birthplace because it is unsafe.

Harry has filed a legal challenge to the UK government’s reluctance to allow him to pay for his own police protection when he visits the country.

According to his legal team, Harry wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost three, and Lilibet, who is eight months old — to visit his home nation from the United States, but it would be too dangerous without police protection.

Senior members of the British royal family are provided with taxpayer-funded police protection, but Harry lost this when he and his wife Meghan stepped down as working royals and relocated to the United States in 2020. The couple stated that their choice was motivated by what they described as the British media’s unpleasant intrusions and racist views.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, wants to be able to pay for the security, claiming that his private security team in the United States has proper authority abroad and access to U.K. intelligence material.

During a hearing in London’s High Court, Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, stated that the duke “does not feel comfortable when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him.”

Harry, who resides in Santa Barbara, California, did not attend Friday’s preliminary hearing, which reviewed pleas from both parties in the case to keep certain parts of court documents private. – Associated Press

