Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:46 pm
Leonardo DiCaprio along with Girlfriend and Tobey Maguire partied with a group of girls at the Bar

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 08:46 pm

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio Camila Morrone partied with a group of girls on Tuesday night.

DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, joined the dynamic trio for a night out in Brentwood, California.

Morrone wore a beige longline cardigan and a black bucket hat, while DiCaprio wore a black windbreaker jacket.

Maguire, on the other hand, was dressed in a black jacket with a black tee and sweatpants below.

The celebs were seen speaking across from each other at one of the bar’s tables. Towards the end of the night, quire was seen with a blonde lady.

