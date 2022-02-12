Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 07:38 pm
Lilibet Markle, Meghan Markle’s daughter, has already met Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle

The Queen has already met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby Lilibet.

While royal observers await the Queen’s first meeting with her namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet, it is reported that the two have previously met.

According to PR expert and royal analyst Kinsey Schofield, the Queen and the child met via video call, however it is unknown when this occurred.

“It is my understanding that the Queen and Lili met through Zoom,” she told Express.

Regarding the possibility of an in-person encounter, the expert believes it is improbable given Prince Harry’s security dispute with the UK Home Office.

“Unfortunately, I do not see Lili meeting the Queen in person unless the Sussexes find a solution to their security concerns within a reasonable amount of time.

“If Prince Harry opted to bring his family to the UK to see the Queen sometime soon, I am confident that the Queen and Prince Charles would provide adequate security for his family to ensure their safety.”

 

