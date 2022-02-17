Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 02:00 am
Prince Harry

Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, receives her first royal visitor?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States in 2020, and their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in June 2021.

And it appears that Princess Eugenie paid the tot her first royal visit over the weekend, as she was spotted in the stands with cousin Prince Harry during the Super Bowl.

During her journey to the United States, the princess, 31, who recently celebrated her son August’s first birthday, would have no doubt stopped by the Sussexes’ Montecito home to visit Meghan, two-year-old Archie, and eight-month-old Lilibet.

Eugenie has known Harry since he was a child and was one of the first family members to learn of his connection with former actress Meghan Markle.

Since his daughter’s birth on 4 June 2021, Prince Harry has only been to the UK once, to witness the inauguration of a statue of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace. In the meantime, the Duchess remained in the United States with the couple’s young children.

