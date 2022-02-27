Linda Evangelista removes her mask for the first time since discussing botched surgery

Linda Evangelista, a former supermodel, doesn’t want to hide anymore and was photographed without a face covering for the first time on Thursday after claiming that a botched cosmetic procedure left her ‘permanently deformed.’

Evangelista was photographed without a face mask in New York City on Thursday, just days after she graced the cover of People magazine, where she opened up about her experience with a fat-freezing procedure that she claims left her ‘disfigured.’

The 56-year-old model was spotted strolling through Chelsea Markets in a casual black sweater and black pants, according to Page Six.

Evangelista previously revealed to the magazine that she underwent an FDA-approved fat-freezing procedure called ‘CoolSculpting’ in 2015.

Within three months of the treatment sessions, the supermodel noticed ‘bulges’ in all of the areas she wanted to shrink. The bulges hardened and eventually became numb.

CoolSculpting, which was marketed as a non-invasive alternative to liposuction, instead left Evangelista ‘brutally disfigured’ after seven sessions.

“I had a great time walking the catwalk. Now I’m afraid I’ll run into someone I know. I can’t go on living in shame and hiding any longer. I couldn’t bear the agony any longer. “I’m ready to speak now,” Evangelista said.