Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Linda Evangelista, the supermodel, has released her first images following a cosmetic treatment that left her ‘disfigured.’

Linda Evangelista, a former supermodel, is ready to display and talk about her body after a nightmarish cosmetic treatment left her ‘brutally deformed’ five years ago.

Evangelista revealed to People magazine for their latest cover storey that she underwent an FDA-approved fat-freezing technique called ‘CoolSculpting’ in 2015.

CoolSculpting, which was marketed as a non-invasive alternative to liposuction, instead left Evangelista “permanently deformed” and “brutally scarred” after she had seven sessions at a dermatologist’s clinic from August 2015 to February 2016.

“I had a great time walking the catwalk. Now I’m afraid I’ll run into someone I know. I can’t go on living in shame and hiding any longer. I couldn’t bear the agony any longer. “I’m ready to finally talk,” Evangelista said to People.

Within three months of the treatment sessions, the supermodel saw ‘bulges’ in all of the areas she wished to decrease. The bulges calcified and eventually became numb.

“I attempted to repair it myself, convinced that I was doing something incorrectly.” I came to the point where I wasn’t eating at all. “I thought I was going insane,” she admitted.

In June 2016, she went to see her doctor and was diagnosed with Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH).

“I thought to myself, ‘What the hell is that?'” “And he informed me that no amount of dieting or exercise would ever repair it,” Evangelista stated.

According to People, PAH affects less than 1% of CoolSculpting patients. Evangelista gets photographed for the first time in five years for the cover story.

