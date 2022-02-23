Lindsay Lohan reenacts the famous ‘Parent Trap’ line: ‘I have class.’

Lindsay Lohan recently set the internet on fire after recreating one of his most revealing lines from his days as a child actress in The Parent Trap.

The scene was captured on TikTok and includes a short video of Lohan repeating the iconic remark, “Do you want to know what makes us different? I have manners, and you don’t.”

Within a day after its publication, the video had over 10 million views and two million likes.

For anyone unversed with the American classic, Lohan filmed the Disney film back in 1961, when she was but 10 years old and back in 2004 the actor even referenced how ‘chill’ the entire process of filming was for her since it also included a family vacation.

In that interview with Rolling Stone, she explained how “I left school for eight months. When I came back, my friends were like, ‘Where’d you go?’ I said, ‘My family and I went on a long vacation’.”

“Then the movie came out, and they were like, ‘Um, Lindsay? That’s you in “Parent Trap.'” And I said, ‘Oh, yeah. I also did this movie while we were gone.'”