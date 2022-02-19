Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 09:03 pm
Lindsey Pearlman, a ‘Chicago Justice’ actress, was discovered dead after going missing

Lindsey Pearlman, a ‘Chicago Justice’ actress, was discovered dead after going missing

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Lindsey Pearlman, a TV actress who appeared on “General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice,” was found dead on Friday. She was 43 years old.

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio request for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue,” according to an update on the LAPD website. The individual has since been identified as Lindsey Erin Pearlman by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The coroner will determine the cause of death.”

The circumstances underlying Pearlman’s disappearance and death were not immediately known.

Pearlman’s relatives and friends have already reported her missing. She was last seen on Feb. 13 around 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Mariposa Ave. in Los Angeles, according to the LAPD website.

A “Chicago-bred actor,” according to her IMDb page, Pearlman had appeared in multiple television shows since 2015, including “Empire,” “Chicago Justice,” “Sneaky Pete,” “American Housewife,” “General Hospital,” “Selena: The Series” and “The Ms. Pat Show.” Most recently, Pearlman played the role of Karen in “Vicious,” a show streaming on Urbanflix. According to her IMDb bio, she was a graduate of the Second City Conservatory and received the Joseph Jefferson Award for an actress in a principal role, for her work in the play “Never the Bridesmaid.”

Vance Smith, Pearlman’s husband, posted on Instagram, “The police located Lindsey.” She’s no longer there. I’m shattered. I will share more later, but I wanted to thank everyone for their love and support and ask that you respect her family’s privacy during this time.”

