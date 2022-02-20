Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 07:33 pm
Lindsey Pearlman, ‘General Hospital’ Actress, Found Dead 

Lindsey Pearlman

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress renowned for her roles in television shows such as “General Hospital,” “Chicago Justice,” and “Empire,” was discovered dead in Los Angeles on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue,” the LAPD said in a statement Friday. “The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman.”

No additional details were provided.

Pearlman’s friends and family had earlier reported her missing and asked for the public’s assistance in locating her after she failed to come home on Feb. 13. According to authorities, she was last seen in Hollywood, some miles from where her body was located.

Pearlman, a graduate of The Second City Conservatory, was engaged in the Chicago theatre community before travelling to California to pursue additional on-camera work, according to her personal website.

Other television appearances by Pearlman include “Selena: The Series,” “The Ms. Pat Show,” “Sneaky Pete,” “American Housewife,” and “Vicious.”

The coroner is still investigating the reason of her death.

