Lisa from Blackpink turns heads in a seductive perfume combination

Lisa of BlackPink dials up the heat with an enticing and gorgeous collaboration with the Haute Parfumerie brand Celine.

The famous girl group singer wore a gorgeous and bejewelled gown for the duet, with The Velvet Underground’s Pale Blue Eyes playing in the background.

Lisa, actual name Lalisa Manobal, joined the brand as a brand ambassador in December 2020, and her launch included a runway debut in France.

The entire video, which highlights the singer’s engaging presence, was shot in black-and-white and features her in her distinctive short haircut with bangs, various wardrobe changes, and intriguing camera angles.