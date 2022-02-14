Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 05:13 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Lisa from Blackpink turns heads in a seductive perfume combination

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 05:13 pm
Blackpink

Lisa of BlackPink dials up the heat with an enticing and gorgeous collaboration with the Haute Parfumerie brand Celine.

The famous girl group singer wore a gorgeous and bejewelled gown for the duet, with The Velvet Underground’s Pale Blue Eyes playing in the background.

Blackpink

Lisa, actual name Lalisa Manobal, joined the brand as a brand ambassador in December 2020, and her launch included a runway debut in France.

The entire video, which highlights the singer’s engaging presence, was shot in black-and-white and features her in her distinctive short haircut with bangs, various wardrobe changes, and intriguing camera angles.

 

Read More

36 mins ago
Arjun & Malaika celebrate Valentine's Day as they entwine in this unseen click

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor delights fans with a sweet post for his...
47 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a romantic date night at the 2022 Super Bowl

Love is in the air for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, and...
56 mins ago
Rihanna confirms that fans will continue to receive songs from her

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, has...
1 hour ago
Kareena Kapoor dedicates Valentine's Day love to Saif & Taimur

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a post featuring...
2 hours ago
Saba Qamar serves up a perfect glam look for Valentine's Day

Actress Saba Qamar has made a stunning appearance with her killer looks...
2 hours ago
Bobby Deol starrer Love Hostel's spine-tingling trailer is out

The Bobby Deol starrer film Love Hostel’s trailer is out and took...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

BTS' Jin
7 mins ago
In an honest update, BTS’ Jin transforms into ARMYs’ ‘Little Prince.’

BTS' Jin surprises fans with a Valentine's Day special and ends up...
Rs 100 Prize Bond Draw
17 mins ago
Rs 100 Prize bond draw: date and venue

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, will be...
Shiba Inu to PKR
24 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 14th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
China
24 mins ago
China calls on all parties to avoid actions to not escalate tensions in Ukraine

BEIJING - China on Monday called on all relevant parties to remain...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600