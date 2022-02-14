Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Lisa from Blackpink turns heads in a seductive perfume combination
Lisa of BlackPink dials up the heat with an enticing and gorgeous collaboration with the Haute Parfumerie brand Celine.
The famous girl group singer wore a gorgeous and bejewelled gown for the duet, with The Velvet Underground’s Pale Blue Eyes playing in the background.
Lisa, actual name Lalisa Manobal, joined the brand as a brand ambassador in December 2020, and her launch included a runway debut in France.
The entire video, which highlights the singer’s engaging presence, was shot in black-and-white and features her in her distinctive short haircut with bangs, various wardrobe changes, and intriguing camera angles.
