Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:19 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Loss of links ‘pulls rug from under’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:19 pm
Meghan Markle

Loss of links ‘pulls rug from under’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The choice by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to cut the great bulk of their links has apparently come back to haunt them as the couple scrambles to ‘lift the rug from under’.

Cele Otnes, a marketing professor and specialist, made this remark, which concerned royal supporters.

In an interview with Express UK, he stated, “Meghan and Harry had the rug pulled out from under them by Covid, with their attempt to grow their business here.” Covid definitely snatched the headlines.”

She even mentioned how important world news is interfering with their moment in the spotlight.

The author even went so far as to claim, “Russia is stealing the headlines.” China is stealing headlines.”

“It’s more salient in Britain because the celebrations are happening there and they’re starting now for the great Jubilee.”

During her interview, the expert was also asked to remark on Megxit, to which she replied, “I think their activities were regarded as selfish, self-centered actions.”

She also weighed in on the benefits and drawbacks of both lifestyles before concluding, saying, “Meghan doesn’t grasp that the popularity that she may enjoy in that brand has everything to do with monarchy and very little to do with Meghan – and very little to do with Harry.”

Read More

12 mins ago
Watch Shetty sisters celebrates Valentine's Day in Gehraiyaan style

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went on a 'triple date' in Alibaug...
23 mins ago
Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja charged with tax fraud, says 'its baseless’

Anand Ahuja, the husband of actress Sonam Kapoor, has refuted claims of...
32 mins ago
Kate Middleton, Prince William, hit 'strange' milestone without Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reached a significant milestone, but it...
36 mins ago
Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Contract Deadly Disease

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been officially verified as covid-19 positive, just...
41 mins ago
On Valentine's Day, Kate Middleton receives unexpected baby news

This Valentine's Day, Kate Middleton is overjoyed after learning that her former...
43 mins ago
Amna Ilyas heats up the temperature in a pink bodycon

Amna Ilyas is one of the top models in the fashion industry,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ananya Panday
3 mins ago
Watch Ananya Panday accidentally confirms dating, refuses later

Ananya Panday, who is rumored to be dating Ishaan Khatter, appears to...
Who sent this Valentine’s Day gift to Shaheen Shah Afridi?
3 mins ago
Who sent this Valentine’s Day gift to Shaheen Shah Afridi?

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a popular Pakistani cricketer, received an adorable Valentine's Day...
Rajasthan Royals
7 mins ago
IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals squad

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are a team from Rajasthan that competes...
Kanye West
7 mins ago
Kevin Hart supports Kanye West in his battle with Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish

Kevin Hart, a comedian, speaks out about Kanye West's recent actions, including...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600