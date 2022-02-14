Loss of links ‘pulls rug from under’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The choice by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to cut the great bulk of their links has apparently come back to haunt them as the couple scrambles to ‘lift the rug from under’.

Cele Otnes, a marketing professor and specialist, made this remark, which concerned royal supporters.

In an interview with Express UK, he stated, “Meghan and Harry had the rug pulled out from under them by Covid, with their attempt to grow their business here.” Covid definitely snatched the headlines.”

She even mentioned how important world news is interfering with their moment in the spotlight.

The author even went so far as to claim, “Russia is stealing the headlines.” China is stealing headlines.”

“It’s more salient in Britain because the celebrations are happening there and they’re starting now for the great Jubilee.”

During her interview, the expert was also asked to remark on Megxit, to which she replied, “I think their activities were regarded as selfish, self-centered actions.”

She also weighed in on the benefits and drawbacks of both lifestyles before concluding, saying, “Meghan doesn’t grasp that the popularity that she may enjoy in that brand has everything to do with monarchy and very little to do with Meghan – and very little to do with Harry.”