Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

Famous social media personality Lubna Faryad, aka Amma asks Aamir Liaquat to respect his standing as an Islamic scholar over his viral TikTok video with his wife, Syeda Dania Aamir.

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has made news after announcing his third marriage to 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah, fueling an intense and hostile internet debate.

Read more: Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig at Aamir Liaquat after his private video went viral

This time, a new video of the couple is making the rounds on social media, and Amma couldn’t help but react to it.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Following the third marriage, the PTI MNA irritates netizens with cringe-worthy TikTok videos with his brand new wife, Dania.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

Earlier the host left everyone stunned with his wedding announcement on Instagram that read, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

Several videos of the newly married pair have been circulating on social media since the announcement.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com