Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:12 pm
Madhuri Dixit brings back her multiple memorable roles in a new trend

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit shared a reel on her Instagram

Madhuri Dixit is one of Bollywood’s most prominent and well-liked actresses. Madhuri has given a number of remarkable performances on the big screen throughout the course of her long career.

Her acting prowess, endearing mannerisms, and breathtaking dancing abilities have won her millions of followers and lovers around the world. Madhuri is quite active on social media, where she shares photographs and videos on a regular basis, offering followers a look into her life.

Madhuri took to her Instagram space and shared a new video, in which she revisited her many memorable roles in films.

Check out the trendy video here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri uploaded a new reel on Instagram in which she reviewed the numerous identities she has acquired over the years as a result of her film appearances. ‘That’s Not My Name,’ a new Instagram trend, involves mentioning one’s real name and then listing all of the other aliases or identities with which one is affiliated.

