Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:11 pm
Madhuri Dixit reveals people advised her not to make Instagram Reels

Madhuri Dixit is a frequent Instagram user who often entertains her followers with Reels that include everything from dance videos to at-home activities. She’s also quick to pick up on video trends that quickly spread across social media.

However, the performer has since claimed that she has been warned numerous times that producing Reels is not appropriate for her star status. According to Indian Express, the Kalank actor does not follow such counsel. “Feeling connected with each other makes life worth living. Happy to keep in touch!”

She said, “There are times when people have told me doing certain things won’t suit me because ‘I am a big star’, like doing reels, etc. But how does that matter? You should do what you want to do. I enjoy what I do, so I keep doing it, that too quite passionately.”

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

