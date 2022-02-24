Madonna blasts netizens for criticising her ‘teenager-like appearance.’

Madonna lambasted naysayers who slammed her recent photos, saying she looks ‘like a teenager.’

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old pop queen took to Instagram Story to respond to netizens by sharing heavily-filtered photographs and warning them not to meddle with her.

“Don’t (expletive) with me,” she said on her selfie, mocking her trolls who commented on her appearance.

The award-winning singer also shared a close-up photo of herself with a blank look.

She wrote on the photo, “I’m sure I don’t have stupid written across my forehead.”

In her third photo, the Hung Up singer flaunted her blonde hairs as she expressed, “Blonde Ambition.”

Madonna’s recent scathing message to critics comes after she received massive criticism on her heavily-filtered selfies.

50 Cent also ignited a feud with the In Da Club singer in November of last year when she took internet by storm with her racy pictures.

However, he quickly backtracked on his statement and apologised for his mean remarks.