Madonna’s latest video showcases her children’s abilities

Madonna, the singing sensation, offered her followers a glimpse of her children’s artistic abilities, and admirers haven’t stopped swooning since.

The 63-year-old hitmaker took to Instagram to showcase her children’s talents, including son David Banda, 16, who is a dancer, and Stella, 9, who is a pianist.

Madonna posted “After Dinner Dancing,” a video of her son David dancing, with the hashtags #davidbanda #snoopdogg #meekmill.

David demonstrated his abilities in the video by doing fancy footwork around the living room.

David was dressed professionally in a white button-down shirt, loose-fitting black pants, and black boots, and he was dancing fiercely to Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, and YG’s That’s My N——.

Additional bits of David dancing the moonwalk to Michael Jackson outside in front of a black SUV were seen on the Queen of Pop’s Instagram Story uploads.

Other segments in Madonna’s Story showed her daughter Stella playing perfect renditions of Bach and Borodin on the piano.