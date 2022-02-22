Mahhi Vij shares throwback photo of her Christian wedding with Jay

The prominent television pair Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are celebrating a very unique and unforgettable day. With a flashback photo of her wedding, the actress revealed the reason for it.

On this day, the lovely couple married according to Christian traditions. In 2011, the pair held a private wedding, then at 2014, they married in a church. Mahhi has posted a photo from the wedding.

The actress is wearing a white gown and Jay Bhanushali is dressed in a black formal suit in the photo provided by the actress. It was a low-key wedding in Las Vegas, with only a few guests in attendance.