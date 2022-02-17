Mahira Khan rocks the internet with her new look
Lollywood star Mahira Khan is a true diva in every essence, be it her eloquent speaking, her intricately embroidered white kurtas, her graceful saarees, her gorgeous kalidaars or her iconic all-black dress from Humsafar, she’s been a fashion icon since day one.
In her recent Instagram post, the 37-years-old shared her new hair look and she is the only one who is rocking the new look like no one else.
In the caption, the actress wrote, “Man. The mountains. X”
On the work front, Mahira’s debut production, the online series Baarwan Khiladi, the highly anticipated sports drama, will premiere on OTT platform Tapmad TV on March 5th, created by the Superstar Diva’s newly formed Soul Fry Films in collaboration with Nina Kashif.
