Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:47 pm
Mahira Khan rocks the internet with her new look

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:47 pm
Lollywood star Mahira Khan is a true diva in every essence, be it her eloquent speaking, her intricately embroidered white kurtas, her graceful saarees, her gorgeous kalidaars or her iconic all-black dress from Humsafar, she’s been a fashion icon since day one.

In her recent Instagram post, the 37-years-old shared her new hair look and she is the only one who is rocking the new look like no one else.

Read more: Mahira Khan is set to share screen with Sheheryar Munawar

Mahira styled her bangs with a bang stand in front of the mountains and cloudy sky, wore a maroon high-neck sweater, and nailed the look.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Man. The mountains. X”

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

On the work front, Mahira’s debut production, the online series Baarwan Khiladi, the highly anticipated sports drama, will premiere on OTT platform Tapmad TV on March 5th, created by the Superstar Diva’s newly formed Soul Fry Films in collaboration with Nina Kashif.

