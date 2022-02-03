Mahira Khan showers praise on the team of Parizaad

Parizaad has recently been one of the most talked-about drama serials not only in Pakistan but also across the border. Fans can’t get enough, sharing their reviews and praising every aspect of the drama, resulting in a positive response from both viewers and critics. The spectacular cast included Nauman Ijaz, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi, Saboor Aly, Mashal Khan, and Saboor Aly, who worked tirelessly to make it a success.

Aside from the public, Pakistani stars have also become devoted fans of the blockbuster drama Parizaad. Lollywood queen Mahira Khan expressed her love and praise for the actors and congratulated the entire team for such a great achievement.

The Humsafar star took to Twitter and wrote, “I can not wait to watch Parizaad- start to finish. Congratulations to the entire team! Warms my heart to see the world acknowledge the talent of Ahmed Ali Akbar and Shahzad Kashmiri. As well as all the other talented actors, crew and producer.”

I can not wait to watch Parizaad- start to finish. Congratulations to the entire team! Warms my heart to see the world acknowledge the talent of Ahmed Ali Akbar and Shahzad Kashmiri. As well as all the other talented actors, crew and producer ♥️🤩🥳🥰 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 2, 2022

