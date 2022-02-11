Mahira Khan slams an Indian for calling her ‘bhikhari Pakistani’

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress, clapped back at a troll who referred to her as a ‘bhikhari (beggar)’. “Bhikhari (Beggar) Pakistani, focus on your country,” one Twitter user remarked. Aaatanki mulk, aaatanki religion After that, the post was removed, but not before supporters took a snapshot.

Mahira replied, “Betay, you’re the one focusing on me now bugger off.” She also got a message from an admirer, who wrote, “Mahira ji can I propose to you please once, beautiful? #askmahira.” She responded, “Propose na yaar. What’s stopping you? Just know that my answer has been pretty consistent through the years.”

Previously, in an interview with Film Companion, Mahira spoke about the ban on Pakistani artists. “I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it’s just sad. When I think about it… I mean, we have all moved on. That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?” she said.