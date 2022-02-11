Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 07:54 pm
Mahira Khan slams an Indian for calling her ‘bhikhari Pakistani’

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan hits back at troll

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress, clapped back at a troll who referred to her as a ‘bhikhari (beggar)’. “Bhikhari (Beggar) Pakistani, focus on your country,” one Twitter user remarked. Aaatanki mulk, aaatanki religion After that, the post was removed, but not before supporters took a snapshot.

Mahira replied, “Betay, you’re the one focusing on me now bugger off.” She also got a message from an admirer, who wrote, “Mahira ji can I propose to you please once, beautiful? #askmahira.” She responded, “Propose na yaar. What’s stopping you? Just know that my answer has been pretty consistent through the years.”

Mahira Khan gave it back to a troll.

Mahira Khan also responded to a tweet from an admirer.

Previously, in an interview with Film Companion, Mahira spoke about the ban on Pakistani artists. “I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it’s just sad. When I think about it… I mean, we have all moved on. That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?” she said.

