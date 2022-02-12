Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 05:55 pm
Mahira Khan’s ‘Barwaan Khiladi’ trailer is out now!

Barwaan Khiladi

The trailer of Barwaan Khiladi is out now

The trailer for Mahira Khan’s first feature, Barwaan Khiladi, has been released, and the star power is impressive! The much-anticipated online series follows a small-town teenager who aspires to be a cricket player.

Danyal Zafar’s Akbar, the series’ lead, aspires to play cricket at the national level. His dedication pays off as he is selected for the country’s most prestigious cricket competition.

Check out the trailer here!

The easy sailing, however, comes to an end when the young man is confronted with filthy politics and corruption. In the trailer, we see Akbar’s character confronting Shahveer Jafry’s character, Jahangir, after the latter gains a key position in the same team through dubious methods. As a result, Akbar is ranked 12th, an additional player who was selected completely on merit.

