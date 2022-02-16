Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:58 am
Maralee Nichols asserts Tristan Thompson ‘Has Done Nothing to Help’ Their Two-Month-Old Son

Maralee Nichols

Maralee Nichols, who had a kid with Tristan Thompson last year, claims that the NBA player has done nothing to get involved in their child’s life.

“Despite claims to the contrary, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to help their son. He has not attempted to meet their son, nor has he offered any financial aid “According to a statement emailed to PEOPLE on Tuesday by Nichols’ lawyer. “We expect that in the future, reporters covering this subject will call us to confirm any information before publication.”

The announcement follows claims that the Sacramento Kings player is paying tens of thousands of dollars to Nichols and the other moms of his children, Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian.

Thompson’s representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Nichols gave birth to her son on December 1, 2021, and posted the first photo of him on Instagram a few days later.

Thompson, 30, revealed last month that he was the father of Nichols’ kid after earlier denying paternity.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

He also publicly apologised to Kardashian, with whom he was in a relationship at the time Nichols said the child was conceived.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliations I have caused you,” he added. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Nichols spoke up shortly after Thompson’s admission. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” her representative claimed at the time in a statement to PEOPLE. “Over the past few months, Tristan made countless false and defamatory claims and pronouncements against Maralee, and she is taking his apologetic speech today in the context of all of those statements.”
A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is moving on and “wants to focus on her own happiness” one day after Thompson acknowledged that he is the father of Nichols’ kid.

According to the insider, Kardashian “can’t picture dating right now,” but “her family understands she will meet the right person when she is ready.”

“It’s difficult for her family when she’s upset,” the person added. “They are madly in love with her. Khloé, on the other hand, is a strong woman. She has already moved on since learning that Tristan is expecting another child.”

Prior to fathering Nichols’ son, the sportsman was already a father to True, his 3-year-old daughter with Kardashian, and Prince, his 5-year-old son with Craig.

 

