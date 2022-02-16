‘Marry Me,’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, melts hearts at the Valentine’s Day box office

Universal’s Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, took the Valentine’s Day box office crown with $3 million, a 109 percent increase from Super Bowl Sunday.

Marry Me surpassed Death on the Nile and Jackass Forever to take the top spot on Monday, after debuting in third place over the weekend.

The romantic comedy grossed $11 million in its first four days in the United States.

Death on the Nile, a 20th Century Fox and Disney production, debuted at No. 2 on Monday with an estimated $2.62 million for a domestic total of $15.5 million. Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaption debuted at No. 1 with $12.9 million over the weekend.

Marry Me debuted to a lacklustre $7.9 million in theatres and on Universal’s subsidiary streaming service Peacock at the same time.

Marry Me stars Lopez as musical diva Kat Valdez and Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a dorky math teacher, and features original songs by Lopez and global Latin music sensation Maluma. In a tale of modern romance in the age of social media, the two are complete strangers who agree to marry each other.

The film was driven by older females, and the studio hoped for a nice boost on Valentine’s Day, which fell on Monday this year. Overall, 70% of opening-weekend ticket buyers were female, with 48% of the audience over the age of 25 and 27% over the age of 45. Older females have been the most hesitant to resume their moviegoing habits during the pandemic.