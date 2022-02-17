Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:33 pm
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ on Amazon will conclude after season five

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:33 pm
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will conclude after season five, according to Amazon Prime Video, as reported by The Associated Press on Thursday.

Miriam “Midge” Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, will have one more chance to fulfil her stand-up career goals as an aspiring comic in New York City, where production on the final season is currently underway.

The fourth season premieres on Friday.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the show’s wife-and-husband creative team, were praised by Jennifer Salke, CEO of Amazon Studios, for creating a “joyous, beautiful, singular world.”

“This series has meant so much to Prime Video, and the consequences of its success will be felt long after the final season,” Salke said in a statement.

Sherman-(Gilmore Palladino’s Girls) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Emmys, including best comedy series and best comedy actress for Brosnahan.

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, and Michael Zegen are among the cast members. Executive producer is Daniel Palladino.

The fourth season of the sitcom, which was delayed due to pandemic-related production challenges, begins with Midge trying a comeback after being fired from a job.

Season five’s premiere date has yet to be revealed.

