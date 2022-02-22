Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:40 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Mathira came to Alizeh Shah’s defense over Zarnish Khan’s harsh statement 

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:40 pm
Mathira came to Alizeh Shah's defense over Zarnish Khan's harsh statement 

Mathira came to Alizeh Shah’s defense over Zarnish Khan’s harsh statement 

Actress and model Mathira came to support Alizeh Shah over Zarnish Khan’s harsh words against her.

Zarnish Khan recently appeared on a Wajahat Rauf chit-chat show, “Voice Over Man.” The Aietbaar star was asked who would win between you and Alizeh Shah if you two had an ugly spat competition.

To which Zarnish surrendered to lose and said, “Only she [Alizeh] would win no matter who is in front of her.”

On Tuesday, the BOL Entertaumnet host defense Alizeh in the situation. She wrote a comment on Instagram that read:

Many other actors in the industry have previously stated that the Ehd-e-Wafa actress is “unprofessional” for being rude to her co-actors and acting disrespectfully.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

25 mins ago
Saboor Aly explores Istanbul's streets after visiting Hagia Sophia Mosque  

Saboor Aly, a wonderful and versatile actress, has established a niche for...
27 mins ago
When Mahira Khan felt overwhelmed on comparisons with Sridevi

When Mahira Khan was enjoying the glory of the latest episode of...
34 mins ago
Mahhi Vij shares throwback photo of her Christian wedding with Jay

The prominent television pair Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are celebrating a...
41 mins ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...
58 mins ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland extends warm welcome to Zainab Abbas

Erin Holland's friendship with fellow sports broadcaster Zainab Abbas is blossoming as...
1 hour ago
The Queen is seeking for someone to manage her finances, and the salary is £100,000 per year

The Queen is looking for someone to manage her finances, and the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Alia Bhatt
2 mins ago
Alia Bhatt wears a white Saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt is now promoting her forthcoming, highly awaited flick Gangubai Kathiawadi...
2 mins ago
PM orders building Special Technology Zones in provincial capitals

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while announcing the establishment of Pakistan...
mountain cyclist
4 mins ago
Terrifying video: A raging bull tackles a mountain cyclist

A mountain cyclist was attacked and knocked over by a rampaging bull...
PAK vs AUS
8 mins ago
PAK vs AUS: Scenario-based practice matches held at training camp in Karachi

PAK vs AUS: Australia is set to tour Pakistan for the first...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600