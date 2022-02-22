Mathira came to Alizeh Shah’s defense over Zarnish Khan’s harsh statement 

Actress and model Mathira came to support Alizeh Shah over Zarnish Khan’s harsh words against her.

Zarnish Khan recently appeared on a Wajahat Rauf chit-chat show, “Voice Over Man.” The Aietbaar star was asked who would win between you and Alizeh Shah if you two had an ugly spat competition.

To which Zarnish surrendered to lose and said, “Only she [Alizeh] would win no matter who is in front of her.”

On Tuesday, the BOL Entertaumnet host defense Alizeh in the situation. She wrote a comment on Instagram that read:

Many other actors in the industry have previously stated that the Ehd-e-Wafa actress is “unprofessional” for being rude to her co-actors and acting disrespectfully.